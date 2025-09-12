SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit declines 25.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.09% to Rs 526.05 croreNet profit of SBI Cap Securities declined 25.03% to Rs 116.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 526.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 505.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales526.05505.38 4 OPM %43.6153.93 -PBDT178.21218.31 -18 PBT167.90210.83 -20 NP116.06154.80 -25
