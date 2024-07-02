Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

97.87% of Rs 2000 Denomination Banknotes Returned; Rs 7,581 cr worth notes still with public, Says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.87 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,581 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 7,581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

China flag

What is China's planned financial stability law and how will it work?

Parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: NDA parliamentary meet underway, PM Modi to address MPs soon

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepali Congress & CPN-UML strike deal to oust Prachanda, form new alliance

it sector

Nomura has high hopes from Infosys, Coforge ahead of Q1FY25 results

arvind kejriwal

LIVE news: Delhi High Court to hear CM Kejriwal's plea against arrest by CBI today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon