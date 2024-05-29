Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 369.92 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 49.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1375.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1446.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 19.73% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 369.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 391.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.369.92391.261375.351446.579.039.629.3110.1727.7930.57104.69121.8619.2821.6669.8686.2311.8814.8049.9663.37