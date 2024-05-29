Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 369.92 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 19.73% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 369.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 391.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 49.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1375.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1446.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
