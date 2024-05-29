Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sukhjit Starch &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 19.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 369.92 crore
Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 19.73% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 369.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 391.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 49.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 1375.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1446.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales369.92391.26 -5 1375.351446.57 -5 OPM %9.039.62 -9.3110.17 - PBDT27.7930.57 -9 104.69121.86 -14 PBT19.2821.66 -11 69.8686.23 -19 NP11.8814.80 -20 49.9663.37 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tirupati Starch &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 86.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Tirupati Starch &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 24.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit rises 85.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of SJVN approves JV with Indian Oil Corporation

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 15.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Valson Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon