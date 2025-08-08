Concord Biotech standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 203.99 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech declined 26.91% to Rs 42.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales203.99215.80 -5 OPM %30.1037.66 -PBDT75.0391.34 -18 PBT57.2578.16 -27 NP42.5758.24 -27
