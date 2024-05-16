A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 97.97 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 122.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 388.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 97.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.97.9790.71388.49349.44-48.9019.38-22.800.40-21.1129.71-57.0424.69-22.3527.38-62.2215.86-1.21-63.57-5.69-122.92