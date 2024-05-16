Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 97.97 crore
Net Loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 97.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 122.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 388.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.9790.71 8 388.49349.44 11 OPM %-48.9019.38 --22.800.40 - PBDT-21.1129.71 PL -57.0424.69 PL PBT-22.3527.38 PL -62.2215.86 PL NP-1.21-63.57 98 -5.69-122.92 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores consolidated net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 11.24% in the March 2024 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Sea TV Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon