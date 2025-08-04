Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 22.67 croreNet profit of Aanchal Ispat rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.6743.99 -48 OPM %0.710.09 -PBDT0.210.14 50 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.050.01 400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content