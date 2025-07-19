Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 62.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 62.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 590.51 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 62.18% to Rs 53.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 590.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 555.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales590.51555.34 6 OPM %12.5511.70 -PBDT65.8357.36 15 PBT51.1143.98 16 NP53.9133.24 62

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

