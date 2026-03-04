Aarti Drugs gains as arm incorporates step-down subsidiary in Chile

Aarti Drugs rose 1.50% to Rs 362.90 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Pinnacle Chile SpA, has incorporated an overseas wholly owned subsidiary under the name Tripharma Chile SpA.

With this incorporation, Tripharma Chile SpA becomes a step-down subsidiary of Aarti Drugs. The newly formed entity has been established to market formulation drugs and participate in government tenders as well as the private pharmaceutical market in Chile. The business activities of the new subsidiary are aligned with those of its holding companies.

The cost of subscription stands at 1,000,000 Chilean pesos towards share capital contribution, comprising 1,000,000 shares. The entire share capital of Tripharma Chile SpA will be held by Pinnacle Chile SpA, making it a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.

Aarti Drugs was established in the year 1984 and forms part of the $6 billion Aarti Group of Industries. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharma intermediates and speciality chemicals and produces formulations with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Life Science.

The company reported a 9.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.54 crore on an 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 601.71 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

