Petronet LNG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2026.

Petronet LNG Ltd crashed 8.90% to Rs 281.65 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82282 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd tumbled 8.37% to Rs 1108. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21714 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 21755. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8917 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd slipped 6.84% to Rs 1201.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd plummeted 6.74% to Rs 154.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

