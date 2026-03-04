Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Archidply Decor Ltd, DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd, Valiant Laboratories Ltd and Kridhan Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2026.

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 19.64% to Rs 98 at 14:15 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 148 shares in the past one month.

 

Archidply Decor Ltd tumbled 15.98% to Rs 63. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd lost 11.71% to Rs 29.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17389 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Laboratories Ltd shed 10.33% to Rs 52.41. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6430 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd fell 10.14% to Rs 2.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21487 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aurobindo Pharma launches Pomalidomide capsules in US market

DCX Systems enhances its manufacturing capabilities to oversized PCB assembly

Nifty trades below 24,450; VIX spurts 22.46%

Apollo Micro Systems secures Rs 73-cr defence and government orders

Spice Lounge Food Works expands its XORA World pipeline

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

