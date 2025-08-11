Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Doms Industries Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd soared 13.16% to Rs 676.95 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39198 shares in the past one month.

 

Doms Industries Ltd spiked 9.61% to Rs 2507.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd surged 7.96% to Rs 134.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32054 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd gained 6.49% to Rs 327.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51821 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd rose 6.12% to Rs 521.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

