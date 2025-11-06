Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 20.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 740.38 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 740.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1093.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales740.381093.23 -32 OPM %-80.482.63 -PBDT592.28237.51 149 PBT565.93219.25 158 NP405.08335.21 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content