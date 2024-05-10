Business Standard
V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 516.32 crore
Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 516.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 450.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.36% to Rs 54.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2244.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2082.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales516.32450.57 15 2244.962082.32 8 OPM %1.5214.27 -9.7715.07 - PBDT-5.0260.41 PL 176.07302.40 -42 PBT-33.2540.79 PL 76.58228.74 -67 NP-23.88-4.26 -461 54.30152.34 -64
First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

