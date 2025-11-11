Cello World consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 587.44 croreNet profit of Cello World rose 4.92% to Rs 85.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 587.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 490.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales587.44490.06 20 OPM %21.7324.20 -PBDT140.78131.61 7 PBT121.28116.77 4 NP85.6681.64 5
