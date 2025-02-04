Business Standard

Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.27 -56 OPM %16.6722.22 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.07 -43

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

