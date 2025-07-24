ACC consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 6087.23 croreNet profit of ACC rose 4.36% to Rs 375.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 359.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 6087.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5199.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6087.235199.09 17 OPM %12.7813.06 -PBDT817.53718.60 14 PBT562.95484.06 16 NP375.38359.70 4
