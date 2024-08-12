KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.48% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.581.05 50 OPM %54.4335.24 -PBDT0.760.17 347 PBT0.650.11 491 NP0.560.02 2700
