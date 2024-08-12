KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.581.0554.4335.240.760.170.650.110.560.02