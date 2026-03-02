Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO lists in MT group
The equity shares of Accord Transformer & Switchgear (Scrip Code: 544710) are listed effective 02 March 2026 and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:57 IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 50, a premium of 8.70% compared to offer price of Rs 46.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST