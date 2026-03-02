SML Mahindra reports 17% YoY rise in Feb'26 sales

The vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,503 units in February 2026, registering a growth of 17% from 1,288 units sold in the same period last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales rose 4% to 486 units in February 2026 from 468 units in February 2025, while passenger vehicle sales soared 24% YoY to 1,017 units.

For the period April to February 2026, the company's total sales aggregated to 14,175 units, registering a growth of 19% from 11,906 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,209.43%, while revenue from operations increased 62.53% in Q3 FY26.

Shares of SML Mahindra rose 0.03% to Rs 4,784.90 on the BSE.

