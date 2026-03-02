Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra reports 17% YoY rise in Feb'26 sales

SML Mahindra reports 17% YoY rise in Feb'26 sales

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,503 units in February 2026, registering a growth of 17% from 1,288 units sold in the same period last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales rose 4% to 486 units in February 2026 from 468 units in February 2025, while passenger vehicle sales soared 24% YoY to 1,017 units.

For the period April to February 2026, the company's total sales aggregated to 14,175 units, registering a growth of 19% from 11,906 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,209.43%, while revenue from operations increased 62.53% in Q3 FY26.

Shares of SML Mahindra rose 0.03% to Rs 4,784.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor total monthly sales climb 31% YoY in February'26

TVS Motor total monthly sales climb 31% YoY in February'26

Hero MotoCorp posts 44% YoY jump in February two-wheeler sales

Hero MotoCorp posts 44% YoY jump in February two-wheeler sales

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in February 2026

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in February 2026

Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%

Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%

KVS Castings to commence commercial operations of expanded capacity from 02 Mar

KVS Castings to commence commercial operations of expanded capacity from 02 Mar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict