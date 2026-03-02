Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Motor total monthly sales climb 31% YoY in February'26

TVS Motor total monthly sales climb 31% YoY in February'26

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
TVS Motor Company registered sales of 529,308 units in February 2026, which is 31% higher as compared with the 403,976 units sold in February 2025.

Two-wheeler sales surged 30% year-on-year in February 2026, rising to 507,862 units from 391,889 units in February 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 32%, increasing from 276,072 units in February 2025 to 365,471 units in February 2026.

Motorcycle sales grew 25%, rising from 192,960 units in February 2025 to 241,282 units in February 2026. Scooter sales increased 34%, from 164,415 units in February 2025 to 219,895 units in February 2026.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 60%, increasing from 24,017 units in February 2025 to 38,386 units in February 2026.

 

Three-wheeler sales surged 77%, rising from 12,087 units in February 2025 to 21,446 units in February 2026.

The companys total exports grew 27%, increasing from 124,993 units in February 2025 to 158,268 units in February 2026. Two-wheeler exports rose 23%, from 115,817 units in February 2025 to 142,391 units in February 2026.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 52.04% to Rs 940.37 crore on 37.14% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,476.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The stock added 0.20% to Rs 3,877.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

