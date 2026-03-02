Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Escorts Kubota's February 2026 sales rise 20% YoY to 10,339 units

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 20.4% to 10,339 units in February 2026 as against 8,590 units sold in February 2025.

While domestic sales also rose 22.1% to 9,725 units in February 2026 compared with 7,968 units sold in February 2025, aided by positive rural sentiment, higher farm activity, supportive government policies, GST reduction, and a favorable Rabi outlook.

The companys exports fell 1.3% to 614 units in February 2026 as against 622 units posted in February 2025.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 588 machines in February 2026, registering a growth of 4.8% from 561 machines sold in February 2025.

 

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 11.8% to Rs 358.32 crore on an 11.3% jump in net sales to Rs 3,280.49 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Escorts Kubota shed 0.76% to Rs 3,490 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

