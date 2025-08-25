Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acme Solar gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 27 August

Acme Solar gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 27 August

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Acme Solar Holdings advanced 1.38% to Rs 294.60 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 27 August 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of equity via various modes.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Organic Recycling Systems receives validation for its Compressed Biogas (CBG) technology

Organic Recycling Systems receives validation for its Compressed Biogas (CBG) technology

Barometers nudge higher in early trade, breadth positive

Barometers nudge higher in early trade, breadth positive

RailTel Corp bags Rs 13-crore PMC order from RSLDC

RailTel Corp bags Rs 13-crore PMC order from RSLDC

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.46%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.46%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 3.38%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 3.38%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks Today55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon