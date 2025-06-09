Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jindal Saw approves various investment proposals

Board of Jindal Saw approves various investment proposals

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 June 2025

The Board of Jindal Saw at its meeting held on 09 June 2025 has approved the following investment proposals:

1. To incorporate a step-down subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

2. To enter into JV agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the Company and BUHUR FOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LLC, KSA (Buhur) for incorporating a new Company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

3. To enter into JV agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the Company and RAX United Industrial Company, KSA (RAX) for incorporating a new Company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

