Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 466.52 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering declined 21.06% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 466.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 469.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales466.52469.00 -1 OPM %13.1617.09 -PBDT73.9392.47 -20 PBT70.9589.84 -21 NP52.8866.99 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

