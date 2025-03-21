Friday, March 21, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 185.84 points or 0.59% at 31128.37 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.32%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.04%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.82%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.51%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.28%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.91%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.9%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.79%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 3.14%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.01%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.42%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 611.82 or 1.32% at 46956.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.96 points or 0.73% at 14424.56.

Also Read

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 570 pts higher at 76,920; Nifty at 23,370; Auto, Financials gain

Karnataka Assembly, DK Shivakumar

K'taka Assembly passes Muslim quota Bill; BJP tears, hurls it at Speaker

real estate

DLF, Raymond: Nifty Realty index zooms 10% this week; more steam left?

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Calcutta HC to hear plea for further probe into RG Kar case on March 24

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew

Nagpur violence: Court remands 17 accused to police custody till March 22

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.8 points or 0.62% at 23334.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 454.42 points or 0.6% at 76802.48.

On BSE,2689 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 23,350; European mkt decline

Nifty trades above 23,350; European mkt decline

Adani Energy rises after wining Rs 2,800 crore transmission project in Gujarat

Adani Energy rises after wining Rs 2,800 crore transmission project in Gujarat

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 3.67%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 3.67%, rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.12%, up for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.12%, up for fifth straight session

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon