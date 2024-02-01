Adani Ent hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 1,888 cr

Adani Enterprises reported consolidated net profit to Rs 1,888 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 820 crore in Q3 FY23.

Total income rose by 6.95% year on year to Rs 28,826.53 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA jumped 89% to Rs 3,717 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 1,968 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Cash Accruals surged 123% to Rs 2,680 crore.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 23 million passenger, 1,60,200 air trafiic movements (up 13% YoY) and cargo stood at 2.5 lakh metric tonnes. It has added 19 new routes, 9 new airlines and 5 new flights.

In the Data Center segment, Noida project completed approximately 74% of 50MW core & shell plus 10 MW MEP (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumping works) and Hyderabad project completed around 85% for phase-I 9.6 MW.

In the ANIL Ecosystem business, solar manufacturing total operational capacity was at 4.0 GW, it has received letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up annual electrolysers manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW.

Wind manufacturing division began production of wind turbine generator (WTG) and during the quarter it produced 15 and supplied 7 sets.

On nine month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.78% to Rs 2,983.02 crore despite of 27.01% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 77,702.50 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

The emerging core infra businesses under the incubation pipeline of AEL have shown strong operational performance and consistently reflected significant contribution to the growth journey during the last 9 months of this fiscal year. The company's incubating businesses, comprising green hydrogen ecosystem, airports and roads contribute 45% of the overall EBITDA, the company stated in press release.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, Our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and redefining the overall consumer experience at our airports remains steadfast. We are also pleased with the pace of our advance in establishing a fully integrated manufacturing chain for green hydrogen production. This fully integrated approach will provide us a tremendous advantage in end-toend planning, granting us superior control over the final product and its cost. The scale of opportunities these businesses present is not only unprecedented but also allows us to strongly position ourselves as a leading source of clean, sustainable and affordable alternative energy.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

The scrip rose 0.35% to Rs 3,152.25 on the BSE. It also hit a 52 week high at Rs 3,236.55.

Revenue from operations increased 6.47% to Rs 28,336.38 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 26,612.23 crore posted in Q3 FY23.