Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2532, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% jump in NIFTY and a 16.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2532, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 25813.45. The Sensex is at 84244.6, down 0.28%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 0.03% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10588.6, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2526.8, up 1.45% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 10.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% jump in NIFTY and a 16.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 124.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon