Adani Green Energy allots 54.55 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Adani Green Energy has allotted 54,55,584 equity shares of the Company with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 1,470.75/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 54,55,584 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 1,110.56 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), to Ardour.

Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 160,97,11,829 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

