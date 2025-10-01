Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy operationalizes 112.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 112.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 112.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,598.6 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.43 p.m. on 30 September 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

