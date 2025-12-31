Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy operationalizes 307.4 Mw power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 307.4 Mw power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 307.4 Mw power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 17,237.2 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 7.47 a.m. on 31 December 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 01 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Energies wins orders worth Rs 2307.30 cr in Q3 FY26

Premier Energies wins orders worth Rs 2307.30 cr in Q3 FY26

DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Power Grid, Titan Company, RITES

Stock Alert: Bharat Forge, Power Grid, Titan Company, RITES

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities on final day of the year

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities on final day of the year

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mysore Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon