Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports features in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Adani Ports features in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ranks among Top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone was ranked among the Top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with a score of 68(out of 100)three points improvement over last year. APSEZ is now placed in the 97th percentile within the sector, improving from the 96th percentile in 2023.

For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the #1 spot in the Environment dimension. It also achieved the highest scores across several criteria in the Social, Governance & Economic dimensions, including Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, Supply Chain Management, Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, and Customer Relations.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Tech slips after CFO Dilip Panjwani resigns

Waaree Renewable Tech slips after CFO Dilip Panjwani resigns

Industrials stocks slide

Industrials stocks slide

Power shares slide

Power shares slide

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Sensex, Nifty trade lower, European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty trade lower, European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon