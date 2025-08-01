Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 13.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 14109.15 croreNet profit of Adani Power declined 13.49% to Rs 3384.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3912.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 14109.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14955.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14109.1514955.63 -6 OPM %40.2941.42 -PBDT5292.905901.14 -10 PBT4204.314905.51 -14 NP3384.863912.79 -13
