Apis India consolidated net profit declines 40.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 87.08 croreNet profit of Apis India declined 40.92% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.0878.92 10 OPM %8.3110.58 -PBDT6.126.64 -8 PBT5.526.17 -11 NP5.278.92 -41
