Apis India consolidated net profit declines 40.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 87.08 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 40.92% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.