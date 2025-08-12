ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 28.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 45.04 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications declined 28.59% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 45.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.0448.52 -7 OPM %13.1417.54 -PBDT6.719.37 -28 PBT6.669.32 -29 NP4.976.96 -29
