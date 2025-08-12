Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.76% to Rs 315.32 croreNet profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 4.66% to Rs 58.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 315.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 317.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales315.32317.74 -1 OPM %23.5426.07 -PBDT83.3587.81 -5 PBT79.5683.29 -4 NP58.9861.86 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content