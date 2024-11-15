Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 130.77% to Rs 0.90 croreNet Loss of Adhata Global reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 130.77% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.39 131 OPM %-68.89-56.41 -PBDT-0.65-0.26 -150 PBT-0.67-0.28 -139 NP-0.67-0.28 -139
