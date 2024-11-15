Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 45.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 62.16 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace rose 45.10% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 62.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.1661.75 1 OPM %1.721.47 -PBDT1.150.89 29 PBT0.740.51 45 NP0.740.51 45
