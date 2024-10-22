Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 36.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.76% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of Comfort Fincap declined 36.59% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.76% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.133.76 -17 OPM %68.6979.52 -PBDT1.472.23 -34 PBT1.452.22 -35 NP1.041.64 -37
