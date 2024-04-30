Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 55.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.19% to Rs 23.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 210.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ador Fontech rose 28.69% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.55.8457.58210.13214.2310.6916.0013.1112.879.649.2934.8230.478.768.7031.5526.897.495.8223.7417.56