Shipping Corporation of India Land &amp; Assets standalone net profit declines 20.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 42.45% to Rs 3.96 crore
Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 20.38% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.59% to Rs 47.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 17.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.962.78 42 17.2212.50 38 OPM %-295.20-225.90 --150.52-259.60 - PBDT9.289.71 -4 55.7918.34 204 PBT9.119.53 -4 55.1017.58 213 NP8.3210.45 -20 47.4935.55 34
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

