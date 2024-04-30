Sales rise 42.45% to Rs 3.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.59% to Rs 47.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 17.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 20.38% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.962.7817.2212.50-295.20-225.90-150.52-259.609.289.7155.7918.349.119.5355.1017.588.3210.4547.4935.55