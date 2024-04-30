Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 606.96 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 24.74% to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 606.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 271.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 2346.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2202.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
