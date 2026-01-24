Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 9.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 36.09 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 9.56% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.0935.1440.9345.1315.5716.7814.8016.0510.7811.92

