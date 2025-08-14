Empower India consolidated net profit declines 91.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.13% to Rs 26.55 croreNet profit of Empower India declined 91.98% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.13% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.5538.00 -30 OPM %-6.405.58 -PBDT0.172.12 -92 PBT0.172.12 -92 NP0.172.12 -92
