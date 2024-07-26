Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 285.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.17% to Rs 227.79 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Advik Capital rose 285.94% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.17% to Rs 227.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.227.79152.702.091.643.191.063.051.012.470.64