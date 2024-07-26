I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 585.14 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 1.74% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 585.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 555.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales585.14555.29 5 OPM %10.5610.66 -PBDT61.5660.42 2 PBT45.3448.17 -6 NP35.0235.64 -2
