I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 585.14 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 1.74% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 585.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 555.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.