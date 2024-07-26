DLF consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 1362.35 croreNet profit of DLF rose 22.51% to Rs 645.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 527.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 1362.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1423.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1362.351423.23 -4 OPM %16.7827.84 -PBDT494.90409.80 21 PBT457.62373.44 23 NP645.61527.00 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content