Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.21% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Longspur International Ventures rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 82.21% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.502.81 -82 OPM %40.006.05 -PBDT0.200.17 18 PBT0.190.15 27 NP0.140.11 27
