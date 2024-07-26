Adani Energy Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 823.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.80% to Rs 5378.55 crore

Net loss of Adani Energy Solutions reported to Rs 823.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 175.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.80% to Rs 5378.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3663.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5378.553663.9130.6934.64951.17761.97453.32343.09-823.92175.06