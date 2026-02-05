Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 86.94% to Rs 15.89 croreNet loss of Aeonx Digital Technology reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 86.94% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.898.50 87 OPM %-4.035.29 -PBDT0.441.69 -74 PBT-0.021.45 PL NP-0.670.83 PL
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST