BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of BMW Ventures rose 44.84% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 563.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 484.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.563.17484.903.874.1517.0512.1115.3410.8311.507.94

